Alison Brie, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Appear On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

As “Somebody I Used To Know” launches on Prime Video, star Alison Brie makes another television appearance.

The actress and writer appears on Friday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Brie talks about growing up in the Los Angeles area, before discussing what it was like working with husband Dave Franco on the new Amazon project.

Friday’s episode also features a visit from Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, who discusses her new children’s book “Good Night, Sister.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later Friday — check local listings for the start time in your market. First-look photos follow.