The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Already in the format’s Top 40, The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” continues to win playlist support at pop radio.

Picked up by another 57 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “Love Again” ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

A new option for 27 stations, Sam Smith’s “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” ranks as second-most added.

Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” follows in third place with 22 pickups, while an add count of 20 slots Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” in fourth place.

Coi Leray’s “Players,” which landed at 17 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Bizarrap & Shakira’s “BZRP Music Sessions #53” (15 adds, 6th-most), Mimi Webb’s “Red Flags” (14 adds, 7th-most, tie), Renee Rapp’s “Too Well” (14 adds, 7th-most, tie), Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie), and RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie).