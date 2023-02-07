in Music News

The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Love Again” wins more love at pop radio.

The Kid LAROI - Love Again video screenshot | Columbia

Already in the format’s Top 40, The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” continues to win playlist support at pop radio.

Picked up by another 57 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “Love Again” ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

A new option for 27 stations, Sam Smith’s “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” ranks as second-most added.

Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” follows in third place with 22 pickups, while an add count of 20 slots Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” in fourth place.

Coi Leray’s “Players,” which landed at 17 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Bizarrap & Shakira’s “BZRP Music Sessions #53” (15 adds, 6th-most), Mimi Webb’s “Red Flags” (14 adds, 7th-most, tie), Renee Rapp’s “Too Well” (14 adds, 7th-most, tie), Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie), and RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie).

070 shakebizarrapcalvin harriscoi lerayjessie reyezkane brownKatelyn brownlil uzi vertlove againmimi webbrayerenee rappsam smithshakiratate mcraethe kid laroitiesto

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Sam Smith, Mimi Webb, The Kid LAROI, Renee Rapp, Johnnie Mikel Officially Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Kendall Jenner Says Goodnight With Stunning New Bedroom Selfies On Instagram