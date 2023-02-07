in Music News

Songs By Sam Smith, Mimi Webb, The Kid LAROI, Renee Rapp, Johnnie Mikel Officially Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Numerous songs debut on this week’s pop radio chart.

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes a handful of new entries.

Sam Smith’s “I’m Not Here To Make Friends,” Mimi Webb’s “Red Flags,” The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again,” Renee Rapp’s “Too Well,” and Johnnie Mikel’s “Fallen Angel” all make the Top 40 this week.

Below last week’s chart at #46, “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” enters this week’s chart at #31. The Sam Smith single garnered 1,252 spins during the January 29-February 4 tracking period (+1,039).

Up six places, “Red Flags” makes this week’s chart at #35. The song garnered 950 spins (+494).

Played 509 times (+492), “Love Again” soars ninety-two places to #38.

The recipient of 460 spins (+175), “Too Well” rises five places to #39.

“Fallen Angel” also rises five spots, in its case moving from #45 to #40. The single posted a tracking period play count of 366 (+107).

