Kendall Jenner Says Goodnight With Stunning New Bedroom Selfies On Instagram

Kendall Jenner looks absolutely fantastic in her new Instagram post.

Kendall Jenner looks stunning in her latest Instagram post | Via @kendalljenner

The lighting in Kendall Jenner’s latest Instagram post may not be ideal, but it is still bright enough to showcase how fantastic she looks.

Consisting of four short selfie clips and one photo, the post finds Kendall Jenner saying “night” while in a bedroom. Wearing lingerie in most of the shots and sporting a “handbra” in one, Jenner looks characteristically fantastic in the new posts.

The post has unsurprisingly caught fire from an engagement standpoint, amassing over 500K likes in just fifteen minutes. It has also spurred a tone of high praise in the comments.

Jenner’s latest selfie collection follows.

