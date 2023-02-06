in TV News

Alison Brie, Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Kennedy Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

An all-new “Fallon” airs Monday night.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1793 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Alison Brie during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 6, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Although its late-night rivals “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” are in re-runs this week, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is airing originals.

Monday’s all-new episode features Alison Brie, Ashton Kutcher, and Dermot Kennedy.

Brie and Kutcher appear for interviews, as well as a game of Impossible Pictionary with Fallon and Questlove. Kennedy delivers a musical performance to close the show.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1793 — Pictured: Musical guest Dermot Kennedy performs on Monday, February 6, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1793 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Ashton Kutcher during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 6, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1793 — Pictured: Musical guest Dermot Kennedy performs on Monday, February 6, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1793 — Pictured: (l-r) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, actress Alison Brie, actor Ashton Kutcher, and host Jimmy Fallon play “Impossible Pictionary” on Monday, February 6, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1793 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Ashton Kutcher during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 6, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1793 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Alison Brie during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 6, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1793 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Alison Brie during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 6, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

alison brieashton kutcherdermot kennedyjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

