Madelyn Cline To Support “Outer Banks” Season 3 On February 20 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

“OBX” returns for its third season later that week.

Outer Banks season 3 first look photo | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

The eagerly anticipated third season of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” launches on February 23.

In advance of the launch, star Madelyn Cline will make a noteworthy daytime television appearance.

Cline will appear on the Monday, February 20 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” That day’s episode will also feature a chat with “Poker Face” star Benjamin Bratt and a cooking segment with Maria Loi.

A complete look at upcoming “Live” guests follows; as a reminder, all are subject to change.

February 10 – Maude Apatow
February 13 – Rita Ora, guest co-host Mark Consuelos
February 14 – Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen
February 15 – Kelsey Grammer
February 16 – Elizabeth Debicki
February 17 – Milo Ventimiglia
February 20 – Benjamin Bratt, Madelyn Cline, Maria Loi

