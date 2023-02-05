Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Yellow Dress, Looks Beautiful Walking Grammys Red Carpet (Special Look)

Star country artist Kelsea Ballerini made her presence felt at Sunday’s Grammys, shining on the red carpet in advance of the 8PM ET/5PM PT ceremony.

Ballerini wore a yellow dress and looked characteristically beautiful as she made her way into the 65th iteration of “Music’s Biggest Night.”

Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s show, which emanates from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

CBS and Paramount+ are handling broadcast duties for the main show, which includes numerous high-profile performances and award reveals.

Red carpet photos follow.