Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Yellow Dress, Looks Beautiful Walking Grammys Red Carpet (Special Look)

Kelsea Ballerini arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Star country artist Kelsea Ballerini made her presence felt at Sunday’s Grammys, shining on the red carpet in advance of the 8PM ET/5PM PT ceremony.
Ballerini wore a yellow dress and looked characteristically beautiful as she made her way into the 65th iteration of “Music’s Biggest Night.”
Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s show, which emanates from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
CBS and Paramount+ are handling broadcast duties for the main show, which includes numerous high-profile performances and award reveals.
Red carpet photos follow.
cbsGrammyskelsea ballerini
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…