Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” Officially Secures #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~6,386 times during the January 29-February 4 tracking period, “Creepin'” rises one spot to #1. This week’s spin count reflects a gain of 513 from last week’s mark.

Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 on the new chart.

SZA’s “Shirt” rises three spots to #3, while The Weeknd’s own “Die For You” drops one level to #4.

Up two places, Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” reaches a new high of #5.