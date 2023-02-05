in Music News

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” Officially Secures #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

The hit earns #1 on the rhythmic chart.

Heroes & Villains cover | Republic

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~6,386 times during the January 29-February 4 tracking period, “Creepin'” rises one spot to #1. This week’s spin count reflects a gain of 513 from last week’s mark.

Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 on the new chart.

SZA’s “Shirt” rises three spots to #3, while The Weeknd’s own “Die For You” drops one level to #4.

Up two places, Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” reaches a new high of #5.

21 savagecreepin'Drakelil uzi vertmetro boominszathe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

