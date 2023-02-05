All Time Low’s “Sleepwalking” Officially Reaches #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

All Time Low’s “Sleepwalking” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,688 times during the January 29-February 4 tracking period, “Sleepwalking” rises two spots to #1 on this week’s listing. The All Time Low single’s play count reflects a 189-spin gain from last week’s mark.

Up two places from last week, Weezer’s “Records” moves into the runner-up spot this week. Blink-182’s “EDGING” concurrently falls one place to #3.

Paramore’s “This Is Why,” last week’s chart-topper, drops to #4 on the latest listing.

MANESKIN’s “THE LONELIEST” officially enters the Top 5 this week, rising one spot to #5.