David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Although it cedes the throne at pop radio, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” keeps the #1 spot at the hot adult contemporary format.

Played ~5,995 times during the January 29-February 4 tracking period, “I’m Good (Blue)” spends a second week atop the Mediabase Hot AC airplay chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week loss of 270 spins but keeps the collaboration in the top spot.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at #2, as Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” remains in the #3 spot.

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” spends another week at #4, and Sia’s “Unstoppable” stays at #5.