in Music News

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“I’m Good” remains #1 on this week’s Hot AC chart.

Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue) video screenshot | Warner Music

Although it cedes the throne at pop radio, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” keeps the #1 spot at the hot adult contemporary format.

Played ~5,995 times during the January 29-February 4 tracking period, “I’m Good (Blue)” spends a second week atop the Mediabase Hot AC airplay chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week loss of 270 spins but keeps the collaboration in the top spot.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at #2, as Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” remains in the #3 spot.

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” spends another week at #4, and Sia’s “Unstoppable” stays at #5.

bebe rexhadavid guettaI'm goodI'm good (blue)kim petrasmeghan trainorsam smithsiaTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” Officially Secures #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Jumps Into Top 10 At Pop Radio, Again Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer