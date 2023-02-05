Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Jumps Into Top 10 At Pop Radio, Again Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer

As it continues its stellar performance on sales and streaming platforms, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” posts another big week of gains at pop radio. The smash officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played ~12,209 times during the January 29-February 4 tracking period, “Flowers” rises four spots to #7. This week’s spin count reflects a mammoth gain of 3,058 from last week’s sum.

The airplay increase ranks as the format’s largest by nearly 1,300 spins, again positioning “Flowers” as the pop format’s greatest gainer.

“Flowers,” which concurrently hits the Top 10 at the Hot AC format, is the only new addition to the region on this week’s pop chart.