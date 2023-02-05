in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Jumps Into Top 10 At Pop Radio, Again Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer

“Flowers” enjoys another massive week at radio.

Miley Cyrus - Flowers video screenshot | Columbia

As it continues its stellar performance on sales and streaming platforms, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” posts another big week of gains at pop radio. The smash officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played ~12,209 times during the January 29-February 4 tracking period, “Flowers” rises four spots to #7. This week’s spin count reflects a mammoth gain of 3,058 from last week’s sum.

The airplay increase ranks as the format’s largest by nearly 1,300 spins, again positioning “Flowers” as the pop format’s greatest gainer.

“Flowers,” which concurrently hits the Top 10 at the Hot AC format, is the only new addition to the region on this week’s pop chart.

flowersMiley Cyrus

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

The Weeknd’s “Die For You” Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart