Beyonce Breaks All-Time Record With Grammy Win For Best Dance/Electronic Album

History was indeed made during Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards ceremony.

Beyoncé won her thirty-second career Grammy, setting the all-time record for most wins at the ceremony.

The win came at around 10PM ET, when the iconic artist won Best Dance/Electronic Album for her “RENAISSANCE.” An emotional and grateful Beyoncé took the stage to celebrate the achievement, as the entire crowd paid its respect to the massive achievement.

Impressively, Beyoncé will have the chance to improve her total tonight — she is still in the mix for Record and Album of the Year.