Anabel Englund’s “Need Me Right” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Dance radio hitmaker Anabel Englund scores another #1 this week, as her “Need Me Right” rises to the top of the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s mark, “Need Me Right” earns #1 on the strength of its ~506 spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 40 plays.

Credited with 447 plays during the January 29-February 4 tracking period (+41), Joel Corry & Tom Grennan’s “Lionheart (Fearless)” rises two places to #2.

Armin Van Buuren’s “Roll The Dice (featuring Philip Strand)” drops one spot to #3, as VASSY, Bingo Players & Disco Fries’ “Pieces” drops from #1 to #4. Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” holds steady at #5.