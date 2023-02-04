Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Debuts In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The eagerly anticipated music video for Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” unsurprisingly found a strong audience during its first week on YouTube.

Credited with 14.3 million views during the January 27-February 2 tracking period, “Lavender Haze” earns #9 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video meanwhile ranks as the chart’s #2 new entry, trailing only TXT’s “Sugar Rush Ride.”

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Lavender Haze” amassed 15.8 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. The count fuels a return to the Global YouTube Songs Chart at #28.