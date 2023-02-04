in TV News

Kit Harington Appears On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Kit Harington appears on Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1792 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kit Harington during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 3, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” heads into the weekend with an appearance by Kit Harington.

The actor appears as an interview guest on Friday’s edition of the NBC talk show.

Harington’s chat airs as part of an episode that also features an interview with Tyler James Williams, a “Ford Go Kart Race” segment with Sergio “Checo” Perez, and a musical number from Paul Shaffer and The World’s Most Dangerous Band.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to hit the airwaves on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the airing, the network shared photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1792 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon with guest sit-in Paul Shaffer and The World’s Most Dangerous Band during “Test of Time: ‘As It Was’” on Friday, February 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1792 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and race car driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez during the “Ford Go-Kart Race” on Friday, February 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1792 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and race car driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez during the “Ford Go-Kart Race” on Friday, February 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1792 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Tyler James Williams during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

