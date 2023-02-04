Kit Harington Appears On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” heads into the weekend with an appearance by Kit Harington.

The actor appears as an interview guest on Friday’s edition of the NBC talk show.

Harington’s chat airs as part of an episode that also features an interview with Tyler James Williams, a “Ford Go Kart Race” segment with Sergio “Checo” Perez, and a musical number from Paul Shaffer and The World’s Most Dangerous Band.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to hit the airwaves on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the airing, the network shared photos from the taping.