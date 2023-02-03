in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Tomorrow x Together’s “The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION” Dominates US Sales Race, Debuts At #1 Overall

TXT’s album debuts at #1 for sales and total consumption.

Tomorrow x Together | BIGHIT MUSIC

Tomorrow x Together’s new “The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION” convincingly takes first place on this week’s US album sales and consumption charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new release sold 150.1K US copies during the January 27-February 2 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “TEMPTATION” generated 159.5K in total US consumption.

Both figures convincingly rank as the week’s best.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from the Hits data, but the outcome will be the same: a #1 spot on the Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts for TXT.

