CBS Shares Initial Grammy Awards Seat Cards, Featuring Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, More

In the days leading up to major awards shows, broadcasters and photo outlets often share pictures of seat card placements from inside the arena. These placements, in theory, represent seat assignments for the upcoming show.

The tradition continues with the 65th Grammy Awards, as CBS has shared initial seat cards from inside Crypto.com Arena.

In addition to confirmed presenters, performers, and/or nominees like Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Crystal, LL Cool J, Lizzo, and Shania Twain, the cards feature some buzzy names and/or nominees not yet formally confirmed for the show: Taylor Swift, Adele, Jay-Z, Latto, Anitta, and Beyonce.

It is worth noting that seat card placements are very subject to change; they do not guarantee an artist’s attendance, let alone specific seat come show time. Still, it is interesting to see how the arena is presently organized.

Trevor Noah hosts the ceremony, which will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 8PM ET/5PM PT on February 5.