Grammys Betting Odds: Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” Short Film Favored For Best Music Video

As the February 5 Grammy Awards ceremony draws near, some will choose to bet on the outcomes.

Those looking to bet on Best Music Video will see Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film” as the favorite.

As of press time at 11:15AM ET Friday, Bovada lists “All Too Well” as a -350 favorite to win the prize. For those unfamiliar with betting mechanics, a line of -350 means one would have to risk $350 to win $100 should Swift’s video indeed take home the Grammy.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” tie as second-most likely to win. Each video boasts a line of +400 at Bovada (risk $100 to win $400).

Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” (+2200), Doja Cat’s “Woman” (+2500), and BTS’ “Yet To Come” (+2500) have far longer odds.