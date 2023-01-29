Making good on the mid-week projection, Paramore’s “This Is Why” officially earns #1 at alternative radio.
Up one place from last week’s position, “This Is Why” earns #1 on the strength of its ~2,617 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 45.
After a twelve-week stint at #1, blink-182’s “EDGING” ranks as a close #2 this week. The song received ~2,569 spins during the January 22-28 tracking period (-25).
All Time Low’s “Sleepwalking” holds at #3, as Weezer’s “Records” stays in the #4 position. Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” spends another week at #5.
Comments
You may earn more than $15,000 online by doing basic job from home. I received $18,000 last month. Surprisingly, a little child can handle this simple task and earn money. Its earnings clearly outperform those of bf-26 traditional office positions. Everyone should attempt this job utilizing
.
.
The information provided on this page——————————————>>> WORK AT HOME
Loading…