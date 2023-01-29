in Music News

Paramore’s “This Is Why” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

“This Is Why” reaches the pinnacle of the alt chart.

Paramore - This Is Why video screenshot | Atlantic Records

Making good on the mid-week projection, Paramore’s “This Is Why” officially earns #1 at alternative radio.

Up one place from last week’s position, “This Is Why” earns #1 on the strength of its ~2,617 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 45.

After a twelve-week stint at #1, blink-182’s “EDGING” ranks as a close #2 this week. The song received ~2,569 spins during the January 22-28 tracking period (-25).

All Time Low’s “Sleepwalking” holds at #3, as Weezer’s “Records” stays in the #4 position. Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” spends another week at #5.

all time lowbeach weatherblink-182paramorethis is whyweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. You may earn more than $15,000 online by doing basic job from home. I received $18,000 last month. Surprisingly, a little child can handle this simple task and earn money. Its earnings clearly outperform those of bf-26 traditional office positions. Everyone should attempt this job utilizing
    .
    .
    The information provided on this page——————————————>>> WORK AT HOME

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

TWICE’s “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE” Earns #4 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Ranks As Top Debut

Future’s “LOVE YOU BETTER” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart