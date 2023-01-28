TWICE’s “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE” Earns #4 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Ranks As Top Debut

TWICE’s “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE” ranks as the top new entry on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
The new music video received 22.9 million global views during the January 20-26 tracking period. The count results in a #4 bow on the aforementioned chart.
Only Bizarrap & Shakira’s “BZRP Music Sessions #53” (#1, =), Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (#2, =), and the “Jhoome Jo Pathan” video (#3, +2) received more views this week.
With views from other eligible uploads included, “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE” garnered 26.7 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count yields a #8 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.
