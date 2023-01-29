in Music News

Future’s “LOVE YOU BETTER” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Future scores a new #1 hit at the urban radio format.

LOVE YOU BETTER video screenshot | Epic/Freebandz

Future’s “LOVE YOU BETTER” rises to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~6,638 times during the January 22-28 tracking period, “LOVE YOU BETTER” rises one place to reach the chart’s pinnacle. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 256 spins.

“LOVE YOU BETTER” seizes the throne from Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex,” which takes #2 on the strength of ~6,468 spins (-616).

GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” holds at #3, as Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” rises four spots to #4. SZA’s “Shirt” spends another week in the #5 position.

21 savagecardi bDrakefutureglorillalil uzi vertlove you bettersza

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. You may earn more than $15,000 online by doing basic job from home. I received $18,000 last month. Surprisingly, a little child can handle this simple task and earn money. Its earnings clearly outperform those of bf-25 traditional office positions. Everyone should attempt this job utilizing
    .
    .
    The information provided on this page——————————————>>> WORK AT HOME

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Paramore’s “This Is Why” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

VASSY, Bingo Players & Disco Fries’ “Pieces” Officially Claims #1 At US Dance Radio