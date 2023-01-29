Future’s “LOVE YOU BETTER” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Future’s “LOVE YOU BETTER” rises to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~6,638 times during the January 22-28 tracking period, “LOVE YOU BETTER” rises one place to reach the chart’s pinnacle. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 256 spins.

“LOVE YOU BETTER” seizes the throne from Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex,” which takes #2 on the strength of ~6,468 spins (-616).

GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” holds at #3, as Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” rises four spots to #4. SZA’s “Shirt” spends another week in the #5 position.