VASSY, Bingo Players & Disco Fries’ “Pieces” Officially Claims #1 At US Dance Radio

“Pieces” rises to #1 on this week’s dance chart.

Pieces - YouTube Audio Video screen | Spinnin' Records/WMG

VASSY, Bingo Players & Disco Fries’ “Pieces,” the #3 on last week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, rises to #1 on this week’s listing.

The collaboration received a format-leading ~517 spins during the January 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a healthy 103 plays.

“Pieces” seizes the throne from David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” which falls to #10 this week.

Armin Van Buuren’s “Roll The Dice (featuring Philip Strand)” holds at #2, while Anabel Englund’s “Need Me Right” rises four spots to #3.

Joel Corry & Tom Grennan’s “Lionheart (Fearless)” makes a seven-place jump to #4, and Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” ascends four spots to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

