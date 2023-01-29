VASSY, Bingo Players & Disco Fries’ “Pieces” Officially Claims #1 At US Dance Radio

VASSY, Bingo Players & Disco Fries’ “Pieces,” the #3 on last week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, rises to #1 on this week’s listing.
The collaboration received a format-leading ~517 spins during the January 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a healthy 103 plays.
“Pieces” seizes the throne from David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” which falls to #10 this week.
Armin Van Buuren’s “Roll The Dice (featuring Philip Strand)” holds at #2, while Anabel Englund’s “Need Me Right” rises four spots to #3.
Joel Corry & Tom Grennan’s “Lionheart (Fearless)” makes a seven-place jump to #4, and Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” ascends four spots to #5.
