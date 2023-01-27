Paramore’s “This Is Why” Heads For #1 At Alternative Radio

After a multi-month reign, blink-182’s “EDGING” is set to finally relinquish its throne as alternative radio’s biggest song.

The new #1 will likely be Paramore’s “This Is Why.”

The Paramore single received 1,858 spins during the first five days of the January 22-28 tracking period. up 4% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “This Is Why” at #1 on Mediabase’s building chart.

“This Is Why” does not have a massive lead over “EDGING,” but it has the momentum advantage. Whereas the Paramore song is up 4% from last week, blink-182’s single is down 2%.

All Time Low’s building #3 “Sleepwalking” is also approaching the top spot, but it presently looks like “This Is Why” will be able to hold it off.

The official chart will be published on Sunday.