Kit Harington Confirmed For February 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

In his August 2021 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Kit Harington “straight up [went] for it” with a cover of “Drops Of Jupiter.”

Will he be able to top that moment in his next appearance?

We will find out very soon, as the actor has been confirmed for the February 3 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Tyler James Williams; a comedy or musical guest may be announced at a later date.

Complete upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Friday, January 27: Guests include Claire Danes, Roman Reigns and comedian Cathy Ladman. Show #1787

Monday, January 30: Guests include Austin Butler, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Tyler Hubbard. Show #1788

Tuesday, January 31: Guests include Dave Bautista, Sarah Michelle Gellar and musical guest Bryan Adams. Show #1789

Wednesday, February 1: Guests include Derek Jeter, Rita Ora and musical guest Rita Ora. Show #1790

Thursday, February 2: Guests include Pedro Pascal, Kathryn Newton, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and musical guest Armani White. Show #1791

Friday, February 3: Guests include Kit Harington and Tyler James Williams. Show #1792