Kit Harington Confirmed For February 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Harington will appear on the February 3 “Fallon” episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1500 -- Pictured: Actor Kit Harrington during "Kit Harrington Straight Up Goes For It" on Thursday, August 12, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

In his August 2021 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Kit Harington “straight up [went] for it” with a cover of “Drops Of Jupiter.”

Will he be able to top that moment in his next appearance?

We will find out very soon, as the actor has been confirmed for the February 3 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Tyler James Williams; a comedy or musical guest may be announced at a later date.

Complete upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Friday, January 27: Guests include Claire Danes, Roman Reigns and comedian Cathy Ladman. Show #1787

Monday, January 30: Guests include Austin Butler, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Tyler Hubbard. Show #1788

Tuesday, January 31: Guests include Dave Bautista, Sarah Michelle Gellar and musical guest Bryan Adams. Show #1789

Wednesday, February 1: Guests include Derek Jeter, Rita Ora and musical guest Rita Ora. Show #1790

Thursday, February 2: Guests include Pedro Pascal, Kathryn Newton, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and musical guest Armani White. Show #1791

Friday, February 3: Guests include Kit Harington and Tyler James Williams. Show #1792

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

