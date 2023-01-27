Penn Badgley Booked To Support “You” On February 8 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

One day before part one of “You” season four debuts on Netflix, star Penn Badgley will make a daytime television appearance.

According to new listings, the actor will appear on the February 8 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” As of press time, he is the only guest listed for the episode.

The first half of the new “You” season will launch on February 9, with the remaining episodes debuting on March 9.

A look at other upcoming “Live With Kelly & Ryan” listings follows; all are subject to change.

January 30 – Dave Bautista, The Points Guy

January 31 – Kal Penn, Ben Aldridge

February 1 – Alan Cumming, Antonia Gentry, Samantha Brown

February 2 – Skylar Astin

February 3 – Harrison Ford, Wendell Pierce, Sophie Liard

February 6 – Ashton Kutcher, Beth Behrs

February 7 – Diego Boneta

February 8 – Penn Badgley

February 9 – Jordan Fisher