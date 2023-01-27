Penn Badgley Booked To Support “You” On February 8 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

One day before part one of “You” season four debuts on Netflix, star Penn Badgley will make a daytime television appearance.
According to new listings, the actor will appear on the February 8 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” As of press time, he is the only guest listed for the episode.
The first half of the new “You” season will launch on February 9, with the remaining episodes debuting on March 9.
A look at other upcoming “Live With Kelly & Ryan” listings follows; all are subject to change.
January 30 – Dave Bautista, The Points Guy
January 31 – Kal Penn, Ben Aldridge
February 1 – Alan Cumming, Antonia Gentry, Samantha Brown
February 2 – Skylar Astin
February 3 – Harrison Ford, Wendell Pierce, Sophie Liard
February 6 – Ashton Kutcher, Beth Behrs
February 7 – Diego Boneta
February 8 – Penn Badgley
February 9 – Jordan Fisher
