Katharine McPhee Foster Appears On “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Jennifer Hudson, who rose to fame on “American Idol,” welcomes another alumna from the competition on Friday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Katharine McPhee Foster, who placed second on the fifth season of “Idol,” joins Jennifer for an interview on the episode.

The two bond over their “Idol” past, with McPhee Foster adding that she met her husband David Foster due to the show. During the interview, she also offers a Céline Dion impression.

Filmed in advance, Friday’s episode additionally features a chat and performance from Samara Joy.

The episode will air Friday afternoon; first-look photos follow: