in TV News

Katharine McPhee Foster Appears On “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Katharine McPhee Foster chats and delivers a Céline Dion impression on the episode.

Katharine McPhee Foster on 1/27/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

Jennifer Hudson, who rose to fame on “American Idol,” welcomes another alumna from the competition on Friday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Katharine McPhee Foster, who placed second on the fifth season of “Idol,” joins Jennifer for an interview on the episode.

The two bond over their “Idol” past, with McPhee Foster adding that she met her husband David Foster due to the show. During the interview, she also offers a Céline Dion impression.

Filmed in advance, Friday’s episode additionally features a chat and performance from Samara Joy.

The episode will air Friday afternoon; first-look photos follow:

Katharine McPhee Foster on 1/27/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Katharine McPhee Foster on 1/27/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Katharine McPhee Foster on 1/27/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Katharine McPhee Foster on 1/27/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Katharine McPhee Foster on 1/27/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Katharine McPhee Foster on 1/27/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Samara Joy on 1/27/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Katharine McPhee Foster on 1/27/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

Katharine McPhee Foster on 1/27/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Samara Joy on 1/27/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Samara Joy on 1/27/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Katharine McPhee Foster on 1/27/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

Katharine McPheeKatharine McPhee fostersamara joythe Jennifer Hudson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Reneé Rapp Chats, Sings “In Love With Another Man” On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

Kit Harington Confirmed For February 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”