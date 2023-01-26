Reneé Rapp Chats, Sings “In Love With Another Man” On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

As her single “Too Well” continues to take flight at radio and on digital platforms, Reneé Rapp makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Rapp chats with Jennifer, talking about her goal to be proud of her achievements. Rapp also hypes up her musical influences, including Jazmine Sullivan, Beyonce, and Jennifer Hudson herself.
The chat quickly turns musical, with Rapp and Jennifer joining forces to sing Sullivan’s “In Love With Another Man.”
Filmed in advance, the episode also features an appearance by Shemar Moore. It will air Thursday afternoon; first-look photos follow.
