Blake Rose, MANESKIN, Stephen Sanchez & Em Beihold Listed For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performances

The final season of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” continues this coming week.
Four new episodes will air, and three will feature musical performances.
According to official listings from CBS, Blake Rose will perform on the January 30 episode. MANESKIN will perform on January 31, and Stephen Sanchez and Em Beihold will collaborate for a musical number on February 1.
Only the February 2 episode is without a musical performer; that night’s performance slot will go to comedian Jono Zalay.
Complete listings follow:
Monday, Jan. 30
Emma Roberts; Paul Walter Hauser; musical performance by Blake Rose (n)
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Sally Field; Scott Caan; musical performance by Maneskin (n)
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Dave Bautista; Jenny Slate; musical performance by Stephen Sanchez with Em Beihold (n)
Thursday, Feb. 2
Trevor Noah; Shania Twain; stand-up comedy performance by Jono Zalay (n)
Friday, Feb. 3
Will Arnett; Melia Kreiling; musical performance by Tyga (OAD: 11/1/22)
