Roman Reigns Chats, Plays Password With Claire Danes On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1787 -- Pictured: (l-r) WWE Superstar Roman Reigns during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, January 27, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Ahead of Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Reigns appears for an interview on Friday’s edition of the late-night talk show. He also joins Fallon, fellow interview guest Claire Danes, and Roots member Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter for a game of Password.
Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Fallon” also features an appearance by comedian Cathy Ladman.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping.
