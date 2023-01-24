in TV News

Becky Lynch, Ava Max, Seal, Courtney Rich Appear On January 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

Becky Lynch, Ava Max, and Seal appear in-studio on Friday’s episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J092 -- Pictured: Becky Lynch -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

As first reported by Headline Planet, Becky Lynch, Ava Max, and Seal appear on the Friday, January 27 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In addition to chatting with Kelly, all three celebrity visitors take part in a baking segment. Baker Courtney Rich oversees the culinary portion of the show.

Seal also takes the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed last week, the episode will air on the afternoon of January 27. Ahead of said airing, enjoy a collection of photos from the recent taping.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J092 — Pictured: Seal — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J092 — Pictured: Ava Max — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J092 — Pictured: (l-r) Seal, Ava Max, Becky Lynch, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J092 — Pictured: Becky Lynch — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J092 — Pictured: (l-r) Ava Max, Becky Lynch, Courtney Rich — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J092 — Pictured: Seal — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

