Becky Lynch, Ava Max, Seal, Courtney Rich Appear On January 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J092 -- Pictured: Becky Lynch -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
As first reported by Headline Planet, Becky Lynch, Ava Max, and Seal appear on the Friday, January 27 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
In addition to chatting with Kelly, all three celebrity visitors take part in a baking segment. Baker Courtney Rich oversees the culinary portion of the show.
Seal also takes the stage for a musical performance.
Filmed last week, the episode will air on the afternoon of January 27. Ahead of said airing, enjoy a collection of photos from the recent taping.
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J092 — Pictured: Seal — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J092 — Pictured: Ava Max — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J092 — Pictured: (l-r) Seal, Ava Max, Becky Lynch, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J092 — Pictured: Becky Lynch — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J092 — Pictured: (l-r) Ava Max, Becky Lynch, Courtney Rich — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J092 — Pictured: Seal — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
ava max becky lynch seal the kelly clarkson show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…