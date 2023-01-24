in Music News

Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“10:35” continues to gain traction at pop radio.

Tate McRae and Tiesto - 10:35 press photo by Gleb Osipov, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Tiesto & Tate McRae’s former dance radio #1 “10:35” continues to take flight at the pop format.

Picked up by another 37 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “10:35” ranks as this week’s most added song.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense,” a new option for 28 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

With 27 adds each, Coi Leray’s “Players” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” tie for third. Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” follows in fifth, thanks to its 26 new playlist adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Raye & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” (25 adds, 6th-most), Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” (24 adds, 7th-most, tie), SZA’s “Kill Bill” (24 adds, 7th-most, tie), SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” (24 adds, 7th-most, tie), and Mimi Webb’s “Red Flags” (17 adds, 10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

