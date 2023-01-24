Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Tiesto & Tate McRae’s former dance radio #1 “10:35” continues to take flight at the pop format.

Picked up by another 37 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “10:35” ranks as this week’s most added song.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense,” a new option for 28 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

With 27 adds each, Coi Leray’s “Players” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” tie for third. Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” follows in fifth, thanks to its 26 new playlist adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Raye & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” (25 adds, 6th-most), Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” (24 adds, 7th-most, tie), SZA’s “Kill Bill” (24 adds, 7th-most, tie), SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” (24 adds, 7th-most, tie), and Mimi Webb’s “Red Flags” (17 adds, 10th-most).