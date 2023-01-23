in TV News

Rob Gronkowski, Tyler Hubbard Scheduled For January 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Rob Gronkowski will appear on next Monday’s “Fallon.”

Rob Gronkowski on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

On the heels of next weekend’s AFC and NFC Championship games, past Super Bowl winner and current NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC lists “Gronk” as a guest for the Monday, January 30 edition of the late-night talk show.

That night’s edition of “Fallon” will also feature a performance by Tyler Hubbard. An additional interview guest may be announced in the coming days.

The latest official listings follow:

Monday, January 23: Guests include Aaron Judge, Josh Duhamel and musical guest Freddie Gibbs ft. Anderson .Paak. Show #1783

Tuesday, January 24: Guests include Natasha Lyonne, Nate Bargatze, Brianne Howey & Antonia Gentry and musical guest Stephen Sanchez. Show #1784

Wednesday, January 25: Guests include Jeff Gordon, Lauren London and musical guest HARDY ft. Lainey Wilson. Show #1785

Thursday, January 26: Guests include Michael B. Jordan, Hugh Dancy, Måneskin and musical guest Måneskin ft. Tom Morello. Show #1786

Friday, January 27: Guests include Claire Danes and comedian Cathy Ladman. Show #1787

Monday, January 30: Guests include Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Tyler Hubbard. Show #1788

jimmy fallonnbcrob gronkowskithe tonight showtyler hubbard

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I earn more than $27,000 USD every month working part-time. I listened to several folks describe how much money they would fairly expect to make online, so it’s still tough to say. It all became genuine, and it dramatically changed my life. Everyone should now kb-30 try their hand at this field of business.
    .
    .
    By accessing this website——————————— >>> GOOGLE HOME JOBS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, Reneé Rapp, Ghost, Johnnie Mikel, SZA Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio