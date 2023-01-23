Rob Gronkowski, Tyler Hubbard Scheduled For January 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

On the heels of next weekend’s AFC and NFC Championship games, past Super Bowl winner and current NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC lists “Gronk” as a guest for the Monday, January 30 edition of the late-night talk show.
That night’s edition of “Fallon” will also feature a performance by Tyler Hubbard. An additional interview guest may be announced in the coming days.
The latest official listings follow:
Monday, January 23: Guests include Aaron Judge, Josh Duhamel and musical guest Freddie Gibbs ft. Anderson .Paak. Show #1783
Tuesday, January 24: Guests include Natasha Lyonne, Nate Bargatze, Brianne Howey & Antonia Gentry and musical guest Stephen Sanchez. Show #1784
Wednesday, January 25: Guests include Jeff Gordon, Lauren London and musical guest HARDY ft. Lainey Wilson. Show #1785
Thursday, January 26: Guests include Michael B. Jordan, Hugh Dancy, Måneskin and musical guest Måneskin ft. Tom Morello. Show #1786
Friday, January 27: Guests include Claire Danes and comedian Cathy Ladman. Show #1787
Monday, January 30: Guests include Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Tyler Hubbard. Show #1788
