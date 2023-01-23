Hilary Duff Appears, Kim Petras Chats & Performs on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1381 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Hilary Duff during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 23, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
As “How I Met Your Father” commences its second season on Hulu, star Hilary Duff makes an appearance on traditional television.
Duff appears as the lead interview guest on Monday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
In addition to Duff, Seth welcomes Kim Petras for an interview on the broadcast. Later, Petras takes the stage to perform her new single “brrr.”
The episode was filmed earlier in the day and will take the airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Petras’ performance should start at around 1:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1381 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Hilary Duff during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1381 — Pictured: (l-r) Musical Guest Kim Petras performs on January 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1381 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Kim Petras during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
