Songs By Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, Reneé Rapp, Ghost, Johnnie Mikel, SZA Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

There is plenty of action just below this week’s 40-song Mediabase pop radio airplay chart; Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God,” Reneé Rapp’s “Too Well,” Ghost’s “Mary On A Cross,” Johnnie Mikel’s “Fallen Angel,” and SZA’s “Shirt” all earn Top 50 rankings.

Played 342 times during the January 15-21 tracking period (+143), “Thank God” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #54 last week.

Up nine places, “Too Well” earns #47 with 226 tracking week spins (+76).

The recipient of 189 spins (+14), “Mary On A Cross” ascends seven spots to #48.

“Fallen Angel,” which received 153 spins (+106), rises thirty-eight places to #49.

An eleven-place rise brings “Shirt” to #50. The SZA song garnered 144 spins (+38).