Songs By Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, Reneé Rapp, Ghost, Johnnie Mikel, SZA Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

Numerous noteworthy songs are approaching the pop radio chart.

There is plenty of action just below this week’s 40-song Mediabase pop radio airplay chart; Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God,” Reneé Rapp’s “Too Well,” Ghost’s “Mary On A Cross,” Johnnie Mikel’s “Fallen Angel,” and SZA’s “Shirt” all earn Top 50 rankings.

Played 342 times during the January 15-21 tracking period (+143), “Thank God” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #54 last week.

Up nine places, “Too Well” earns #47 with 226 tracking week spins (+76).

The recipient of 189 spins (+14), “Mary On A Cross” ascends seven spots to #48.

“Fallen Angel,” which received 153 spins (+106), rises thirty-eight places to #49.

An eleven-place rise brings “Shirt” to #50. The SZA song garnered 144 spins (+38).

