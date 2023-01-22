Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin’,” Beyonce’s “CUFF IT,” JVKE’s “Golden Hour” All Reach Top 10 At Pop Radio

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart is of the eventful variety. In addition to crowning a new #1 in David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” the listing officially welcomes three new additions to its Top 10.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin’,” Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT,” and JVKE’s “golden hour” all enter the region this week.

Up six places, “Creepin'” takes #7 thanks to the ~10,218 spins it received during the January 15-21 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 2,370.

Played ~9,473 times (+689), “CUFF IT” rises two spots to #9.

“Golden hour” also rises two places, in its case moving from #12 to #10. The JVKE hit posted a tracking period play count of ~9,158 (+718).