Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin’,” Beyonce’s “CUFF IT,” JVKE’s “Golden Hour” All Reach Top 10 At Pop Radio

Three songs officially venture into the Top 10.

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart is of the eventful variety. In addition to crowning a new #1 in David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” the listing officially welcomes three new additions to its Top 10.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin’,” Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT,” and JVKE’s “golden hour” all enter the region this week.

Up six places, “Creepin'” takes #7 thanks to the ~10,218 spins it received during the January 15-21 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 2,370.

Played ~9,473 times (+689), “CUFF IT” rises two spots to #9.

“Golden hour” also rises two places, in its case moving from #12 to #10. The JVKE hit posted a tracking period play count of ~9,158 (+718).

