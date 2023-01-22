Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” ascends to #1 on two Mediabase radio charts this week, capturing the throne at both the rhythmic and urban formats. In each case, it rises one place from last week’s runner-up position.

— “Rich Flex” received a format-leading ~5,987 spins at rhythmic during the January 15-21 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 918.

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” slides one place to #2, while The Weeknd’s “Die For You” holds at #3. Metro Boomin’, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” rises three spots to #4, and GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” drops a level to #5 (though posts a gain in airplay).

— The Drake-21 Savage collaboration meanwhile received ~7,083 urban spins during the tracking period (+725).

Future’s “Love You Better” rises one place to #2, while “Tomorrow 2” drops from #1 to #3. Tems’ “Free Mind” holds at #4, and SZA’s “Shirt” rises four spots to #5.