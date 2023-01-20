Anna Kendrick, Michael Urie Chat On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, January 19, 2023, with guests Anna Kendrick, Michael Urie, and Fabrizio Copano. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
In support of her new movie “Alice, Darling,” Anna Kendrick made another talk show appearance Thursday night.
The actress appeared on CBS’ “Late Late Show With James Corden.”
Kendrick joined Corden and fellow guest Michael Urie for a discussion during Thursday night’s episode. The broadcast later featured stand-up comedy from Fabrizio Copano.
Filmed ahead of broadcast, the episode ultimately hit the air at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS. As the episode was airing, CBS shared a collection of photos from Thursday’s taping. That gallery appears below.
anna kendrickcbsjames cordenMichael uriethe late late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
