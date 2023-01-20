in Album Sales, Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Wins 13th US Album Sales Race, SZA’s “SOS” Spends 6th Week At #1 Overall

“Midnights” and “SOS” again split this week’s album chart.

This week’s US album race produces a familiar result: Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” winning for traditional album sales, and SZA’s “SOS” at #1 for overall activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Midnights” sold another 18.8K US copies during the January 13-19 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album added 72.5K to its running US consumption total.

The sales figure represents the week’s best, while the consumption tally is good enough for #2 on the overall chart.

“SOS” takes #1 in that regard, courtesy of its 118.7K tracking period US units.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly, but the ultimate result should be the same: “Midnights” celebrating a thirteenth week at #1 on Top Album Sales and “SOS” enjoying a sixth frame atop the Billboard 200.

