in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

HARDY’s “the mockingbird & THE CROW” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Hardy album takes #1 on the all-genre listing.

HARDY - the mockingbird & THE CROW album cover | Big Loud

HARDY’s new album “the mockingbird & THE CROW” is attracting ample early interest on the US iTunes Store.

The album quickly shot to #1 on the platform’s all-genre album sales chart following its release, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:15AM ET Friday.

MANESKIN’s “Rush!,” one of the week’s other big new releases, follows at #2 on the chart.

As fans remember David Crosby in the wake of his death, Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Greatest Hits” follows at #3. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Deja Vu” is #4 on the chart.

Katatonia’s new “Sky Void Of Stars” occupies the #5 position.

Crosby stills & nashhardykatatoniamaneskin

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sam Smith Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Anna Kendrick, Michael Urie Chat On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)