HARDY’s “the mockingbird & THE CROW” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

HARDY’s new album “the mockingbird & THE CROW” is attracting ample early interest on the US iTunes Store.

The album quickly shot to #1 on the platform’s all-genre album sales chart following its release, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:15AM ET Friday.

MANESKIN’s “Rush!,” one of the week’s other big new releases, follows at #2 on the chart.

As fans remember David Crosby in the wake of his death, Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Greatest Hits” follows at #3. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Deja Vu” is #4 on the chart.

Katatonia’s new “Sky Void Of Stars” occupies the #5 position.