Rowan Blanchard, Megan Suri Look Beautiful On Red Carpet For “Poker Face” Premiere (Special Look)

POKER FACE -- “Poker Face Premiere Event” -- Pictured: (l-r) Megan Suri, Rowan Blanchard at the Hollywood Legion Theater on January 23, 2023 -- (Photo by: Jesse Grant/Peacock)
Peacock’s eagerly anticipated new series “Poker Face” premieres on January 26. In celebration of the launch, Peacock held a premiere event at the Hollywood Legion.
Numerous high-profile entertainers attended the event; said guest list includes Rowan Blanchard and Megan Suri.
The actresses both appear in the upcoming series — and both looked stunning (with their own stylistic flairs) on the red carpet for the premiere.
Following the premiere, Peacock shared photos chronicling the aforementioned actresses’ time on the red carpet. Those publicity photos follow.
POKER FACE — “Poker Face Premiere Event” — Pictured: Rowan Blanchard at the Hollywood Legion Theater on January 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Jesse Grant/Peacock)
POKER FACE — “Poker Face Premiere Event” — Pictured: Rowan Blanchard at the Hollywood Legion Theater on January 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Jesse Grant/Peacock)
POKER FACE — “Poker Face Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Megan Suri, Rowan Blanchard at the Hollywood Legion Theater on January 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Jesse Grant/Peacock)
POKER FACE — “Poker Face Premiere Event” — Pictured: Megan Suri at the Hollywood Legion Theater on January 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Jesse Grant/Peacock)
