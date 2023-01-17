Anuel AA Delivers Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1779 -- Pictured: Musical guest Anuel AA performs on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a visit from Anuel AA.
The Puerto Rican artist takes the stage for a performance in the closing portion of Tuesday’s broadcast.
Prior to welcoming Anuel AA, Jimmy Fallon spends time with guests Katie Holmes and Danielle Deadwyler. Both chat with Fallon; Holmes also plays a game of “Fast Talkers.”
Tuesday’s “Tonight Show,” which was filmed earlier in the day, will hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Anuel AA performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1779 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Katie Holmes and host Jimmy Fallon play “Fast Talkers” on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1779 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Katie Holmes during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1779 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Danielle Deadwyler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
