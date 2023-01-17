Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Convincingly Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Miley Cyrus’ new single “Flowers” received an immensely enthusiastic showing of support from radio programmers. The song earns the most added honor at pop, hot adult contemporary, and rhythmic radio.

Picked up by 174 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Flowers” convincingly tops this week’s add board.

The recipient of 50 adds, Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” ranks as second-most added. With 38 new pickups each, RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” and SZA’s “Kill Bill” tie for third place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Lonnie’s “One Night Stand” follows in fifth with 34 new adds.

— “Flowers” meanwhile garnered pickups from 87 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations.

JVKE’s “golden hour,” The Weeknd’s “Die For You,” and SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” all tie for second with 15 pickups. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts’ “Long Time (Acoustic)” follows in fifth with 13 adds.

— “Flowers” tops the Mediabase rhythmic add board with 19 stations. The aforementioned “One Night Stand” registers as a close second with 18 new adds.

Coi Leray’s “Players” and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” tie for third with 9 pickups. “Kill Bill” earns fifth place with 8 new adds.