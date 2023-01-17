in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Pacing For 13th Week As America’s Best-Selling Album; SZA’s “SOS” To Stay #1 Overall

“Midnights” and “SOS” should remain atop the US album sales and consumption charts.

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero video screen | Republic

With only a few days remaining in the January 13-19 tracking period, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” and SZA’s “SOS” appear poised to remain atop the key album charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” is again tracking for the week’s best album sales total (20K). Should the projection hold, “Midnights” will secure a thirteenth consecutive week as America’s best-seller.

With units from track sales and streams included, “Midnights” should generate 73K in overall activity. That should be enough for #2 on this week’s US album consumption chart.

Projected for 122K, SZA’s “SOS” should secure a sixth consecutive week at #1.

Hits will share its final weekly numbers on Friday, and Billboard will reveal its top albums on Sunday.

midnightssosszaTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Takes Early Lead In Race For #1 At Pop Radio

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Convincingly Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song