Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Pacing For 13th Week As America’s Best-Selling Album; SZA’s “SOS” To Stay #1 Overall

With only a few days remaining in the January 13-19 tracking period, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” and SZA’s “SOS” appear poised to remain atop the key album charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” is again tracking for the week’s best album sales total (20K). Should the projection hold, “Midnights” will secure a thirteenth consecutive week as America’s best-seller.

With units from track sales and streams included, “Midnights” should generate 73K in overall activity. That should be enough for #2 on this week’s US album consumption chart.

Projected for 122K, SZA’s “SOS” should secure a sixth consecutive week at #1.

Hits will share its final weekly numbers on Friday, and Billboard will reveal its top albums on Sunday.