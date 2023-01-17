David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Takes Early Lead In Race For #1 At Pop Radio

Over the past several weeks, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” has been approaching the #1 spot on Mediabase’s pop radio airplay chart.

It may be in position to assume the throne on this week’s chart.

“I’m Good” received 5,067 spins during the first two days of the January 15-21 tracking period. Up 2% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “I’m Good” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Although the lead is very slim (building #2 song “Unholy” received 5,017 spins, while building #3 “Anti-Hero” is at 4,954), “I’m Good” also holds a momentum advantage. Whereas the respective Sam Smith-Kim Petras and Taylor Swift songs are down in airplay from this point last week, “I’m Good” is up by the aforementioned 2%.

Still, given the proximity of the three songs and the fact that the week is still very young, it would be unwise to decisively declare “I’m Good” this week’s winner.

It is definitely, however, in the mix.