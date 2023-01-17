in Music News

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Takes Early Lead In Race For #1 At Pop Radio

Could this be the week that “I’m Good” officially secures #1?

Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue) video screenshot | Warner Music

Over the past several weeks, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” has been approaching the #1 spot on Mediabase’s pop radio airplay chart.

It may be in position to assume the throne on this week’s chart.

“I’m Good” received 5,067 spins during the first two days of the January 15-21 tracking period. Up 2% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “I’m Good” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Although the lead is very slim (building #2 song “Unholy” received 5,017 spins, while building #3 “Anti-Hero” is at 4,954), “I’m Good” also holds a momentum advantage. Whereas the respective Sam Smith-Kim Petras and Taylor Swift songs are down in airplay from this point last week, “I’m Good” is up by the aforementioned 2%.

Still, given the proximity of the three songs and the fact that the week is still very young, it would be unwise to decisively declare “I’m Good” this week’s winner.

It is definitely, however, in the mix.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

