Aubrey Plaza, Jalyn Hall, Sudan Archives Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1778 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Aubrey Plaza during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 16, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Ahead of this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig, Aubrey Plaza appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Plaza appears as the lead interview guest on Monday’s edition of the NBC talk show.
“All American” and “Till” star Jalyn Hall also appears for an interview on Monday’s episode. Later, Sudan Archives takes the stage for a musical performance.
“The Tonight Show” filmed the episode ahead of Monday’s broadcast, which will air at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping.
aubrey plaza, Jalyn hall, jimmy fallon, nbc, sudan archives, the tonight show
