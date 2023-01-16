Mimi Webb Takes The Stage, Hugh Jackman Chats On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Mimi Webb during Monday’s January 16, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Fresh off the release of her new single “Red Flags,” Mimi Webb takes the stage for a high-profile US television performance.
The BRIT-nominated artist performs on Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Webb’s performance follows host Stephen Colbert’s interview with Hugh Jackman.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The Mimi Webb performance should start at around 12:25AM.
In support of the broadcast, CBS shared a collection of photos from the taping:
