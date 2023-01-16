in TV News

Hilary Duff, Kim Petras Booked For January 23 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Hilary Duff and Kim Petras will appear on the January 23 “Late Night.”

How I Met Your Father -- Season 2 -- In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Ellen (Tien Tran) shown. (Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

To support the new season of Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” star Hilary Duff will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Duff is set for an interview on the January 23 episode; season two of “How I Met” commences on January 24.

In addition to the Hilary Duff appearance, the episode will feature a performance by Kim Petras. The artist, who recently scored a number one with “Unholy,” is set to perform “brr on the broadcast.

A complete look at “Late Night” listings follows:

Monday, January 16: Guests Leslie Jones (The Daily Show) and Rosie Perez (Your Honor). Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1377

Tuesday, January 17: Guests Common (Between Riverside and Crazy), Jonathan Lemire (Way Too Early with Jonathan Lemire) and a performance from the cast of Some Like It Hot. Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1378

Wednesday, January 18: Guests George Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez) and Sadie Sink (The Whale). Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1379

Thursday, January 19: Guests Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) and Jinkx Monsoon (Chicago). Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1380

Friday, January 20: Guests Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto), Jessie Buckley (Women Talking) and Stephen Markley (The Deluge). Fab Moretti sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/10/23)

Monday, January 23: Guests Hilary Duff (How I Met Your Father) and Kim Petras (Performance: “brrr”). Danny Carey sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1381

