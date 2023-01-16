Hilary Duff, Kim Petras Booked For January 23 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

To support the new season of Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” star Hilary Duff will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Duff is set for an interview on the January 23 episode; season two of “How I Met” commences on January 24.

In addition to the Hilary Duff appearance, the episode will feature a performance by Kim Petras. The artist, who recently scored a number one with “Unholy,” is set to perform “brr on the broadcast.

A complete look at “Late Night” listings follows:

Monday, January 16: Guests Leslie Jones (The Daily Show) and Rosie Perez (Your Honor). Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1377

Tuesday, January 17: Guests Common (Between Riverside and Crazy), Jonathan Lemire (Way Too Early with Jonathan Lemire) and a performance from the cast of Some Like It Hot. Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1378

Wednesday, January 18: Guests George Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez) and Sadie Sink (The Whale). Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1379

Thursday, January 19: Guests Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) and Jinkx Monsoon (Chicago). Daniel Fang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1380

Friday, January 20: Guests Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto), Jessie Buckley (Women Talking) and Stephen Markley (The Deluge). Fab Moretti sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/10/23)

Monday, January 23: Guests Hilary Duff (How I Met Your Father) and Kim Petras (Performance: “brrr”). Danny Carey sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1381