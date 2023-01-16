in TV News

Aaron Judge Scheduled To Appear On January 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Yankees star will make another “Fallon” appearance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1749 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and baseball player Aaron Judge during the “MLB Store Surprise” on Friday, November 18, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rob Kim/NBC)

Aaron Judge, who appeared in a fan surprise segment on a November edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” has booked his return to the NBC talk show.

The New York Yankee will appear on the Monday, January 23 edition of “Fallon.”

Judge is listed as the episode’s lead interview guest; Josh Duhamel will also appear for a chat, while Freddie Gibbs and Anderson .Paak will deliver the musical performance.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Monday, January 16: Guests include Aubrey Plaza, Jalyn Hall and musical guest Sudan Archives. Show #1778

Tuesday, January 17: Guests include Katie Holmes, Danielle Deadwyler and musical guest Anuel AA. Show #1779

Wednesday, January 18: Guests include Yara Shahidi and musical guest SG Lewis. Show #1780

Thursday, January 19: Guests include John Oliver, Sam Smith and comedian Fahim Anwar. Show #1781

Friday, January 20: Guests include Colin Jost, Kenya Barris and musical guest Tobe Nwigwe. Show #1782

Monday, January 23: Guests include Aaron Judge, Josh Duhamel and musical guest Freddie Gibbs ft. Anderson .Paak. Show #1783

