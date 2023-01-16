Aaron Judge Scheduled To Appear On January 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Aaron Judge, who appeared in a fan surprise segment on a November edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” has booked his return to the NBC talk show.
The New York Yankee will appear on the Monday, January 23 edition of “Fallon.”
Judge is listed as the episode’s lead interview guest; Josh Duhamel will also appear for a chat, while Freddie Gibbs and Anderson .Paak will deliver the musical performance.
Complete “Fallon” listings follow:
Monday, January 16: Guests include Aubrey Plaza, Jalyn Hall and musical guest Sudan Archives. Show #1778
Tuesday, January 17: Guests include Katie Holmes, Danielle Deadwyler and musical guest Anuel AA. Show #1779
Wednesday, January 18: Guests include Yara Shahidi and musical guest SG Lewis. Show #1780
Thursday, January 19: Guests include John Oliver, Sam Smith and comedian Fahim Anwar. Show #1781
Friday, January 20: Guests include Colin Jost, Kenya Barris and musical guest Tobe Nwigwe. Show #1782
Monday, January 23: Guests include Aaron Judge, Josh Duhamel and musical guest Freddie Gibbs ft. Anderson .Paak. Show #1783
