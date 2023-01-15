RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” officially debut on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Below last week’s chart at #44, “Escapism.” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The buzzy single garnered 1,457 spins during the January 8-14 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,001.
Up six places, “Nonsense” makes its chart debut at #40. The Sabrina Carpenter single posted a tracking period play count of 831, which bests last week’s mark by 452.
— As previously reported, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” also debuts on this week’s chart, getting its start at #23.
