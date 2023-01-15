in Music News

RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Escapism” and “Nonsense” debut on this week’s pop chart.

Escapism / The Thrill Is Gone cover | Human Re Sources / The Orchard

RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” officially debut on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Escapism.” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The buzzy single garnered 1,457 spins during the January 8-14 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,001.

Up six places, “Nonsense” makes its chart debut at #40. The Sabrina Carpenter single posted a tracking period play count of 831, which bests last week’s mark by 452.

— As previously reported, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” also debuts on this week’s chart, getting its start at #23.

070 shakeescapism.nonsenserayesabrina carpenter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jenna Dewan Appears For Interview On January 17 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)