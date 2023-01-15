Songs By Rema & Selena Gomez, CharlieonnaFriday Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; SZA, Miley Cyrus, Pink Singles Top 25

Rema & Selena Gomez’s global digital music sensation “Calm Down” has recently caught fire at pop radio, and it continues its climb this week.

“Calm Down” officially enters the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Charlieonnafriday’s “Enough” also goes Top 20, while SZA’s “Kill Bill,” Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” and P!nk’s “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” make the Top 25.

— Up two places, “Calm Down” takes #19. The collaboration received 4,747 spins during the January 8-14 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,001.

Played 3,431 times (+60), “Enough” rises three spots to #20.

After debuting at #40 on last week’s chart, “Kill Bill” flies to #21 this week with 3,386 spins (+2,668).

“Flowers,” which did not even launch until the fifth day of the tracking period, earns #23 with 2,965 spins.

The recipient of 2,469 spins (+640), “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” ascends two spots to #25.